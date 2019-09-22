Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) & BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorpsouth Bank and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorpsouth Bank $935.53 million 3.16 $221.32 million $2.23 13.19 BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.99 billion 1.83 $5.22 billion N/A N/A

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorpsouth Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bancorpsouth Bank and BANCO BRADESCO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorpsouth Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00 BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Bancorpsouth Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bancorpsouth Bank is more favorable than BANCO BRADESCO/S.

Dividends

Bancorpsouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bancorpsouth Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancorpsouth Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and BANCO BRADESCO/S has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorpsouth Bank has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorpsouth Bank and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorpsouth Bank 22.39% 10.30% 1.26% BANCO BRADESCO/S 16.16% 19.01% 1.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorpsouth Bank beats BANCO BRADESCO/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of April 25, 2018, the company operated through 279 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

