Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 1,117,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

