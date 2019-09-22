Bank of Hawaii Buys 5,991 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 22,055,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,336,084. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

