Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 134.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

