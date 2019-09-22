Bank of Hawaii Has $13.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.05. 695,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,298. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.