Bank of Hawaii Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 30,254,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,337,244. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

