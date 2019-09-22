Bank of Hawaii Sells 591 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,818,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,120,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 454,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,892. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $124.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.3723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

