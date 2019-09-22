Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 18.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Barclays by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barclays by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 538,043 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Barclays by 77.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 34.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. 4,177,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,956. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

