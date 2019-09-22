BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of BCE by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BCE by 213.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,015,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,333 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $58,988,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,440 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 688,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,328. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

