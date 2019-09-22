Bezant (BZNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,248.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $137,248.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,884,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

