BitBay Market Cap Hits $2.94 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. BitBay has a market cap of $2.94 million and $100.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020916 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

