Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0523 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $957,954.00 and $256.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00466381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00101249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00040021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002751 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000500 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

