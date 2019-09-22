Bitcoin Planet Price Down 86.1% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $685.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00909098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00220646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.