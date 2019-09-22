Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Up 129% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 136.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $88,970.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 129% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,041.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.02077377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.03044039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00719019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00722261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008980 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,491,720 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

