Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0195 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $715,413.00 and $211.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.20 or 0.05295433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

BLUE is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.