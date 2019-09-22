Bluefin Trading LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE ET traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 14,111,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,092,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.