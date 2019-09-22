Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

BVS stock opened at GBX 1,122 ($14.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,054.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.58. Bovis Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,183 ($15.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bovis Homes Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.