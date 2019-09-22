Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

BVS stock opened at GBX 1,122 ($14.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,054.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.58. Bovis Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,183 ($15.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bovis Homes Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.