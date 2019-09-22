Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 62,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,168. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

