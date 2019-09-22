Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

BRX opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4,946.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after purchasing an additional 934,580 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 890,450 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

