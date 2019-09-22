Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Douglas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,517 shares of company stock valued at $357,009 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 335,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,757. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $16.70.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

