Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

CATY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 434,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $43.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

