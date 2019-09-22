Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $476,562.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

BOOT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. 841,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.