Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 85,337,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,283,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 421,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 758,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

