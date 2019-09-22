Brokerages Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. Meritor reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Meritor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Meritor by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 293,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,935,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritor by 2,068.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 1,201,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

