Brokerages Set $83.00 Target Price for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $83.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 220 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

TIGO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 64,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,742. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

