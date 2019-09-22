Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Target Price at €47.10

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.10 ($54.77).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NDA traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €41.90 ($48.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a one year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a one year high of €61.82 ($71.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

