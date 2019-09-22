Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 97.36

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Centrica alerts:

LON CNA traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.36 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,358,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Centrica’s payout ratio is -0.93%.

In other news, insider Chris OShea purchased 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £30,855 ($40,317.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,329 shares of company stock worth $3,130,484.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.