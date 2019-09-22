Brokerages Set Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Target Price at $45.50

Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQBK. ValuEngine cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 140,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.18.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 652,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

