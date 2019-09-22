Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $69.84

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.84.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $151,609.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,625. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,504. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

