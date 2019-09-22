Brokerages Set Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Price Target at GBX 559.29

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.29 ($7.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

LON:PAGE traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 446.60 ($5.84). 1,255,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.64. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.64).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pagegroup will post 3722.0000173 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 17.03 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

