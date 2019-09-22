Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target at $116.38

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.65. 455,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.