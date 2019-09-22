Brokerages Set Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) Target Price at €21.96

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.96 ($25.53).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Rhoen Klinikum stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching €21.55 ($25.06). 18,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Rhoen Klinikum has a twelve month low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a twelve month high of €27.40 ($31.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.94.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

