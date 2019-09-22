Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of CANF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

