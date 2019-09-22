Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

