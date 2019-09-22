Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $89.51. 1,070,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

