Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $12.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CANG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992. The firm has a market cap of $817.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

