Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 167,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,562. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 32,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $500,008.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $400,163.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,439 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

