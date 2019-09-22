Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Caretrust REIT has a payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,765. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

