Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 178,067 Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 7,459.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,067 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 31,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,385. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.