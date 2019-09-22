Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 2,617.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 370,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,631. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

