Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 256,807 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 14,948.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 87.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 96,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 68.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 80,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. SharpSpring Inc has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

