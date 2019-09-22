Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3,140.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

