CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

