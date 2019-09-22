Change Path LLC Acquires 600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 7,448,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,011. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.