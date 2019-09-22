Change Path LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 192,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.89. 9,144,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.