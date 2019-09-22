Change Path LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 529.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 710.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 251,586 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.94. 93,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,766. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

