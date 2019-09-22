Change Path LLC Invests $514,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after buying an additional 3,234,058 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,802,000 after buying an additional 3,201,662 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 811,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 405.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 748,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 698,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.