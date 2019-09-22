Change Path LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Change Path LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 1.3% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Change Path LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 664,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,324. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.