Change Path LLC Purchases 57,195 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Change Path LLC owned 15.95% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $317,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 18,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,571. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.