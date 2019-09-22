Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of CHAR opened at GBX 3.68 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

